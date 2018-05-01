 Subaru says employees manipulated fuel economy data of 903 cars — Nigeria Today
Subaru says employees manipulated fuel economy data of 903 cars

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Subaru said employees manipulated fuel economy data of cars made at two Japanese factories between 2012 and 2017. The data was altered by “factory-floor inspectors” in order to meet internal quality control standards.

