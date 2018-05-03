 Substance Abuse Gains Momentum Among Youths – Expert — Nigeria Today
Substance Abuse Gains Momentum Among Youths – Expert

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A former State commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Kaka Jibrin, said recent research has revealed that Nigerian youth have long gone into the abuse of unconventional psychoactive substances such as pawpaw leaf, paint, glue and petrol. Others he listed were, correction fluid, rubber solution, nail polish/remover, kerosene, lizard fund/excreta, zakami […]

