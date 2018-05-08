‘Subterranean forces with sinister agenda’ behind killings – Buhari — Nigeria Today

‘Subterranean forces with sinister agenda’ behind killings – Buhari
Hours after the Emir of
Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini
Usman blamed “detractors”
of President Muhammadu
Buhari for the ongoing
killings across the country,
the president has also blamed
some “subterranean forces with
sinister agenda” for the killings.
The president in a statement
by his spokesman, Garba
Shehu, condemned the latest
massacre of innocent Nigerians.
President Buhari also
approved the establishment of
a new battalion of the Nigerian
Army, as well as a new police
area command in Birnin
Gwari Local Government Area
of Kaduna State, as part of
measures to scale up security
response to the banditry
affecting the area.
“I am deeply outraged by this
unwarranted, unprovoked and
reckless destruction of lives
by bandits who belong to the
lowest level of civilisation.
“I feel the pains and
devastation of the families of the
victims, and this administration
will do everything possible to
ensure we defeat these enemies
of humanity,” he quoted the
president as saying.
The new army battalion
and the police area command
are the latest in a series of
law enforcement measures
to ensure more effective
protection of lives and property
in and around Benue, Kaduna,
Taraba, Zamfara and Nasarawa
States.
Last week the Nigerian Air
Force took delivery of two
new helicopter gunships for
deployment to parts of the
country affected by banditry.
A Quick Response Wing has
also been established by the
Nigerian Air Force in Taraba
State while a Joint Military
Intervention Force is fully on
ground in Benue.
President Buhari assured that
security remained a priority
for his government and that
his administration would not
tolerate the persistent killing of
innocent people in order to set
Nigerians against one another.
According to the president,
“These persistent killings are
not spontaneous; there are
subterranean forces with a
sinister agenda to instigate
war in the country for selfish
purposes.”
He notes that “although
unconventional war is
particularly complicated, our
security forces are making
rigorous efforts to better
understand these enemies
with a view to decisively
checkmating their evil attacks.”
President Buhari extended
his condolences to the families
of the victims, the government
and the people of Kaduna State
over the unfortunate tragedy,
assuring that his government
would never abandon them to
their fate.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!