 Sudan in talks with Saudi Arabia for 5-year oil aid agreement, minister says — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sudan in talks with Saudi Arabia for 5-year oil aid agreement, minister says

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa, News | 0 comments

Sudan has been hit in recent months by fuel shortages which have forced people to queue at gas stations for hours.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Sudan in talks with Saudi Arabia for 5-year oil aid agreement, minister says appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.