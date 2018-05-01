 Suns AFL ace Lynch to miss up to a month - Yahoo Sports — Nigeria Today
Suns AFL ace Lynch to miss up to a month

Suns AFL ace Lynch to miss up to a month
A cruel double injury blow will leave the Gold Coast Suns without their AFL co-captains against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. Off-contract star Tom Lynch will miss four weeks after his troublesome right knee flared up again, while defensive pillar

