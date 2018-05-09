 Supreme Court wasn't fair - Woyome tells African Human Rights Court - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Supreme Court wasn’t fair – Woyome tells African Human Rights Court – Graphic Online

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Supreme Court wasn't fair – Woyome tells African Human Rights Court
Graphic Online
Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome got a bigger platform Tuesday in his legal battle with the state, as he presented his case before the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) in Arusha, Tanzania. It was an opportunity that his lawyers used
Alfred Woyome Makes Strong Case At African Court In TanzaniaModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
African Court to sit on Woyome's caseGhana Broadcasting Corporation

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.