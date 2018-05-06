Surprise as Kim Jong-un travels with personal toilet — Nigeria Today

Surprise as Kim Jong-un travels with personal toilet
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KIM JONG-UN reportedly travelled with his own personal toilet to his meeting with his South Korean counterpart, based on an intense paranoia.
The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly brought his own personal toilet to the historic April 27 meeting with his South Korean counterpart, over fears South Korean spies could steal his excretions and gain insights into his health status.
“The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind,” said Lee Yun-keol, chief of North Korean studies at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.
According to the South Korean news agency DailyNK, there’s actually a customized bathroom built into his convoy of vehicles at all times.
Other notables who travel with own toilet include the future king of England, Princes Charles.
The post Surprise as Kim Jong-un travels with personal toilet appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!