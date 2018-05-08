 Suspected Billionaire Kingpin Evans in Tears, Says ‘No Good Food in Prison’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Suspected Billionaire Kingpin Evans in Tears, Says ‘No Good Food in Prison’

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, on Monday broke down in tears at a Lagos High Court in Igbosere, saying he had not been well fed in detention at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

He said: “What have I done to you people, they have been beating me? No good food. I have been locked up in one place since August 30. Why are they taking my case personal?”

“Let me face my trial alive, why do you people want to kill me?”

Earlier there was even more drama when Evans refused to disembark from the prison van, otherwise known as ‘Black Maria’ until Justice Adedayo Akintoye ordered that he be forcibly brought in.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Suspected Billionaire Kingpin Evans in Tears, Says ‘No Good Food in Prison’ appeared first on SIGNAL.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.