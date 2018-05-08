Suspected Billionaire Kingpin Evans in Tears, Says ‘No Good Food in Prison’ — Nigeria Today

Suspected Billionaire Kingpin Evans in Tears, Says ‘No Good Food in Prison’

Suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, on Monday broke down in tears at a Lagos High Court in Igbosere, saying he had not been well fed in detention at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison.

He said: “What have I done to you people, they have been beating me? No good food. I have been locked up in one place since August 30. Why are they taking my case personal?”

“Let me face my trial alive, why do you people want to kill me?”

Earlier there was even more drama when Evans refused to disembark from the prison van, otherwise known as ‘Black Maria’ until Justice Adedayo Akintoye ordered that he be forcibly brought in.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Suspected Billionaire Kingpin Evans in Tears, Says ‘No Good Food in Prison’ appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

