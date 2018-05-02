Suspected Jihadists Kill at Least 16 Tuaregs in Northern Mali - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Suspected Jihadists Kill at Least 16 Tuaregs in Northern Mali – U.S. News & World Report
|
Suspected Jihadists Kill at Least 16 Tuaregs in Northern Mali
U.S. News & World Report
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 16 Tuareg civilians in attacks in northern Mali, just days after 40 Tuaregs were killed during similar raids on neighboring villages, local authorities said on Wednesday. The attacks …
