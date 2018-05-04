'Sylvia' debuts at Nollywood Week in Paris - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

‘Sylvia’ debuts at Nollywood Week in Paris – Vanguard
Vanguard
'Sylvia' debuts at Nollywood Week in Paris
AMVCA recipient TRINO studios debut its first feature film 'Sylvia'; a tale of love, lust, betrayal and obsession. The producers of short films Las Gidi Vice and The Encounter offer an enthralling thriller drama which will be screened for the first …
