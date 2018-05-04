 'Sylvia' debuts at Nollywood Week in Paris - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Sylvia’ debuts at Nollywood Week in Paris – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

'Sylvia' debuts at Nollywood Week in Paris
Vanguard
AMVCA recipient TRINO studios debut its first feature film 'Sylvia'; a tale of love, lust, betrayal and obsession. The producers of short films Las Gidi Vice and The Encounter offer an enthralling thriller drama which will be screened for the first

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.