‘Sylvia’ debuts at Nollywood Week in Paris — Nigeria Today

‘Sylvia’ debuts at Nollywood Week in Paris

AMVCA recipient TRINO studios debut its first feature film ‘Sylvia’; a tale of love, lust, betrayal and obsession. The producers of short films Las Gidi Vice and The Encounter offer an enthralling thriller drama which will be screened for the first time at the NollywoodWeek Paris organised by Okada Media.

The yearly film festival, Nollywood Week Paris which showcases the best of the Nigerian film industry sees the congregation of top filmmakers, journalists and personalities from Nigeria, France and the rest of the world. The four day festival kicked off on Thursday, May 3, and will run till Sunday, May 6, in Paris. The screening of Sylvia at the festival enters the feature film in the competition to win the ‘Prix du Public’ (Audience Award) endowed to the filmmaker whose film scores the highest among the audience.

Produced by Ekene Mekwunye and directed by Daniel Oriahi, the movie which is written by Vanessa Kanu, is buoyed by performances from Nollywood actors; Zainab Balogun, Ini Dima Okojie, Udoka Oyeka and Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, while Executive producers are Babatunwa Aderinokun and Uche Okocha. A truly compelling story, the producers center on the cause and effect nature of relationships, mental health and the real versus the surreal world. Chris Attoh stars as Richard the protagonist. Richard has always existed between the real world and a fantasy world; home to his friend and lover Sylvia (Zainab Balogun). Filled with passion and love, the two devotees embark on a journey of commitment.

Time and life goes on leaving Richard in a dicey situation. He is now faced with the decision on a future and full commitment, either to the real world with its demands or the surreal world that houses an increasingly frustrated Sylvia. Events unfold leading Richard on a downward spiral.

The movie ends shockingly and unforgettably. This body of work displays the acting prowess of Nigerian actors and the far direction the film industry has gone in terms of production, acting and filmmaking as a whole. Through the movie; Sylvia, TRINO Studios together with the talented cast demonstrates the reward passion, quality and precision conveys.

