SystemSpecs emerges ‘Software Company of the Year’ at 2018 Beacon of ICT Awards — Nigeria Today

SystemSpecs emerges ‘Software Company of the Year’ at 2018 Beacon of ICT Awards

Nigeria’s leading fintech company, SystemSpecs Limited emerged again, for the second time in three years, as ‘Software Company of the Year’ at the 9th Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards which held on Saturday April 28, 2018 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The company’s founder and Managing Director, John Obaro was also feted as ‘ICT Man of the Year,’ having recorded more votes to surpass his contemporaries from other top-notch ICT firms.

The prestigious event is held yearly to appraise Nigeria’s information and communication technologies space, as well as reward outstanding contributions to the growth of the sector. The theme for this year’s awards was “Leveraging ICT Value for Building Institutions.”

SystemSpecs clinched the most coveted award of the night in recognition of the impact its innovative software solution, Remita has made in institutions, especially the public sector where it serves as main gateway to the country’s Treasury Single Account.

Obaro was also described as a pacesetter and exemplary leader, whose extended contributions to the financial services, technology and human resource management industries remain invaluable.

Speaking to journalists after the event, David Okeme, Chief Commercial Officer of SystemSpecs Limited, who represented John Obaro, said it is exciting for the company and its founder to win laurels again for the second time within the space of three years.

Okeme added that, “the theme of this year is about technology driving the growth of institutions and that is exactly what SystemSpecs has achieved in Nigeria through the Remita platform powering the Treasury Single Account. Remita has created a new way of public financial management and has helped the country and the government to structure its receipts in such a way that control is guaranteed”.

He also noted that the country’s capacity for financial planning and management has been enhanced through the Remita-powered TSA. He described it as a practical example of how technology has been deployed to give a very firm structural support for managing the treasury of a country.

Femi Adeoti, the Managing Director /CEO Africa Operations for Inlaks Computers Ltd, commended SytemSpecs for the role of Remita in the implementation of TSA. In his Keynote address he also spoke extensively on impacting the youth through technology.

The event was well attended by icons of the ICT sector including Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, the former executive vice chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and chairman, Open Media Group.

Beacon of ICT Awards Distinguished Lecture series and awards ceremony is organized by Ken Nwogbo, the founder and Editor-in-Chief of NigeriaCommunicationsWeek, a leading Nigerian ICT newspaper published in Lagos State, Nigeria.

