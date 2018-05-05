Table Tennis: Toriola bemoans Team Nigeria’s quarter-finals exit — Nigeria Today

Table Tennis: Toriola bemoans Team Nigeria’s quarter-finals exit

Segun Toriola has expressed his disappointment over Nigeria’s Table Tennis team failure to clinch a spot in the Championship division at the Liebherr 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Sweden. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian table tennis team crashed out after losing 3-0 to Slovakia in the tournament’s quarter-finals at Halmstad on Friday. It was the second defeat suffered by Nigeria in the hands of the Slovaks in the competition.

