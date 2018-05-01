 Taiwan loses friend to China - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Taiwan loses friend to China – Vanguard

Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Taiwan loses friend to China
Vanguard
The Dominican Republic and China have established diplomatic relations as the Caribbean country became the latest nation to dump Taiwan. Joseph Wu, foreign minister. Dominican's snub has left Taiwan with just 19 diplomatic allies around the globe
China snatches Dominican Republic from Taiwan in diplomatic blowCNN
Taiwan now has diplomatic relations with fewer than 20 countriesQuartz
Taiwan's Diplomatic Isolation Increases as Dominican Republic Recognizes ChinaNew York Times
Wall Street Journal –Tampabay.com –BBC News –Xinhua
all 80 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.