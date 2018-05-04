 Tanzanian court stops gov't from making online content regulations - Xinhua — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tanzanian court stops gov’t from making online content regulations – Xinhua

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Reuters

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Tanzanian court stops gov't from making online content regulations
Xinhua
DAR ES SALAAM, May 4 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian High Court on Friday issued an injunction order restraining the government from starting to regulate online content, which was to begin on May 5. Neville Meena, secretary of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF
Tanzania bloggers win temporary court order against state crackdownReuters

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.