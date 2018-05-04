Tanzanian court stops govt from making online content regulations — Nigeria Today

Tanzanian court stops govt from making online content regulations

The government had issued a two-week deadline for all bloggers to register their platforms under tough new online content rules

The post Tanzanian court stops govt from making online content regulations appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

