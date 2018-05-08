 TCN to commission over 90 projects to expand grid capacity — Fashola - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

TCN to commission over 90 projects to expand grid capacity — Fashola – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

TCN to commission over 90 projects to expand grid capacity — Fashola
Vanguard
Commissions 90mw transformer in Lagos. lagos—Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, yesterday said Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, had over 90 ongoing projects to be commissioned in 2018 to expand grid capacity. Fashola. Fashola
FG'll start scheme to support power distributors – FasholaThe Punch
FG Takes Delivery Of 502 Seized Containers Of Power Transmission EquipmentIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.