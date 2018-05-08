TCN to commission over 90 projects to expand grid capacity — Fashola — Nigeria Today

TCN to commission over 90 projects to expand grid capacity — Fashola

… Commissions 90mw transformer in Lagos

lagos—Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, yesterday said Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, had over 90 ongoing projects to be commissioned in 2018 to expand grid capacity.

Fashola made this known during the official commissioning of a Brand New 2x60mva, 132/33kv (90megawatts) Transmission Substation, in Odogunyan, Lagos.

According to him, “I can tell you that in the course of this year, TCN has no less than 90 projects of substations, expansion of old lines and other projects to expand grid capacity. TCN has been moving from state to state expanding the network by commissioning different project to improve power supply. Here in Odogunyan, substation, we have put enough capacity and redundancy to take care of Ikeja Electric customers.

“The substation will improve the quality, stability and increase the power supply to communities in this area. The present administration is committed to the completion of all the ongoing projects because the completion of these projects will bring value into our life.”

Fashola said the present administration had increased the grid capacity from 5,000 megawatts in 2015 to over 7,000 mw capacity, saying “So, when they asked what does change means, you should tell them that Buhari has expanded the capacity from 5,000mw to 7,000 mw, which is change. At the moment, let me also tell you that nationwide, the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, had completed 131 rural electrification projects targeting Distribution Companies (DISCOs) programme. Very soon, Discos will start to connect those assets into consumers home. We will continue to improve the network until power supply improves in the country.”

The Minister also noted that in the past few weeks, TCN had been engaged in commissioning of power projects across the nations.

On his part, TCN, Managing Director, Mr Usman Mohammed, said over $1.7 billion had been raised for network expansion, and enabled them to complete series of project to increase their capacity.

He said the newly-commissioned transmission substation in Odogunyan would add 90mw into the network.

