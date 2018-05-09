 Teachers Attacked By Students Angry For Not Being Allowed To Cheat — Nigeria Today
Teachers Attacked By Students Angry For Not Being Allowed To Cheat

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Ghanaian Final year students of Zabzugu Senior High School in the Zabzugu District, attacked their teachers with stones and weapons for stopping them from cheating during their final year examination. Enraged students vandalised school properties, broke doors, television sets, and windows. They said it was their right to copy or send texts books into the […]

