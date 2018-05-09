Teachers Attacked By Students Angry For Not Being Allowed To Cheat — Nigeria Today

Teachers Attacked By Students Angry For Not Being Allowed To Cheat
Ghanaian Final year students of Zabzugu Senior High School in the Zabzugu District, attacked their teachers with stones and weapons for stopping them from cheating during their final year examination. Enraged students vandalised school properties, broke doors, television sets, and windows. They said it was their right to copy or send texts books into the […]
The post Teachers Attacked By Students Angry For Not Being Allowed To Cheat appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!