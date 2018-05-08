Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike - NewsDay — Nigeria Today

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike
NewsDay
TEACHERS yesterday reportedly rejected a paltry 10% salary hike offered by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, but agreed to continue with the negotiations aimed at averting a potentially crippling strike as schools open for the second term …
Teachers reject govt's 10% pay hike offer; Unions to consult on strike
Salary increase for civil servants
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!