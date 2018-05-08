 Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike – NewsDay

NewsDay

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike
NewsDay
TEACHERS yesterday reportedly rejected a paltry 10% salary hike offered by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, but agreed to continue with the negotiations aimed at averting a potentially crippling strike as schools open for the second term
