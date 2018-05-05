 Tears Flow as Two Brothers Who Drowned In A Beach Buried Together In Uyo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tears Flow as Two Brothers Who Drowned In A Beach Buried Together In Uyo

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Two brothers late Mr Francis and Ubong who drowned in a beach have been buried together in Uyo. The heartbreaking burial was held on Friday. Timeofgist recall that, Ubong Ekpe, a Managing Director at Skye Bank Limited has been drowned at the Ibeno beach in Uyo. He reportedly died alongside his brother, Francis. The pair […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Tears Flow as Two Brothers Who Drowned In A Beach Buried Together In Uyo appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.