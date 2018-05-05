Tecno Camon X: A Phone With A Camera That Shoots Excellent Photos — Nigeria Today

Tecno Camon X: A Phone With A Camera That Shoots Excellent Photos

The Camon X, which was released a few weeks ago has been making a lot of waves in the Nigerian market due to the high resolution 20MP front camera and some other cool features on the device. The Camon series has been known over the years to deliver great camera performance, especially in the selfie department. The new Camon X smartphone even takes this feat further.

The Camon X major focus is on the 20MP selfie camera which is breathtaking. In this article we will get to know all the great features of the Camon X and why you should consider upgrading to the new device.

Ultra-thin Design

Gone are the days of using ugly four corner phones. The design of this device is amazingly sleek with just 5.2mm visual thickness. Smooth curve edges that have special appeal to the eyes and is quite light in the hands at just 152g. That is very light indeed.

The position of some add-ons were also changed. For example, the 3.5mm jack is now at the bottom of the device. Also, the sim tray, which now also carries the memory card is also now on the right side of the device.

The Camon X comes with slim bezels just like the Camon CM and offers the 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen is an IPS with 2.5D corning gorilla glass which is known for its accurate display and durability. You also get a protective casing to protect the screen.

New HiOS

This device features the new HiOS version (v3.3) which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. This version of HiOS is more fluid and fast. Issues of apps lagging and force shutting down is now a thing of the past.

The HiOS also comes with a lot of new features like the one hand mode, multi window, lock screen notifications switch etc

Face ID-New security for Unlocking your device

Imagine you unlocking your device by merely staring at it. Well, no need to imagine it again, because it is now possible on the Camon X smartphone. With the facial recognition technology, all you need to do is just look at your device to unlock it. Plus, it is fast. Interestingly, it works in low light and total darkness with the help of the front flash?, it is just amazing

Amazing Camera



The Camon X features an enhanced front and back camera compared to previous Camon devices. The front camera, which is 20MP delivers very clear selfie pictures. Not only that, it comes with some cool features like the portrait mode and AI beautification. The 16MP back camera too captures amazing images even in low light.

Let’s check out some cool pictures shot on the Camon X



No more photo bombing – Portrait Mode





Selfie taken at Night

Good Performance and great battery life

The multitasking capabilities of this device is great thanks to the new Helio P23 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The new processor is clocked at 2.0GHz and delivers amazing graphics with Mali G71 GPU.

The device has the ability to multitask several heavy apps and games without closing one for the other. In the battery department you have a 3750mAh battery which has a fast charging support. The battery can last up to 2days of constant use and interestingly there is no overheating issues on the Camon X.

The Tecno Camon X smartphone is now available in all retail outlets for just N58,900 in the Nigeria.

