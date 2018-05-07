Teddy A’s babymama throws son a Spiderman themed birthday party (Photos+Video) — Nigeria Today

Teddy A’s babymama throws son a Spiderman themed birthday party (Photos+Video)

TeddyA babymama Layla Amani, has thrown her son a Spiderman themed birthday party to celebrate.

BBNaija 2018 housemate Teddy A‘s son, Jaiden Oluwatobi Adenibuyan is celebrating his birthday today May 7th, 2018.

The young boy is in Dallas, Texas with his mother.

See photos and video below:

Teddy A in an interview after he left the BBNaija house, said his babymama is now married to another man.

Layla Amanii, Teddy A’s baby mama is from Morrocco.

Watch video below;

Meanwhile, Teddy A’s former strategic partner and lover, Bambam took to her Instagram page to share a photo of Teddy A’s son and wrote:

“Happy birthday little man all of heavens best is yours now and forever! Much love honey”

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Teddy A’s babymama throws son a Spiderman themed birthday party (Photos+Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

