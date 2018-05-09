Tekno is Owing Us – Music Duo Danfo Drivers on Singer’s “Jogodo” Single — Nigeria Today

Tekno is Owing Us – Music Duo Danfo Drivers on Singer’s “Jogodo” Single
Music duo Danfo Drivers (Mad Melon and Mountain Black) have called out Tekno for using the melody and beat in their song “Kpolongo” in his latest track “Jogodo” without discussing it with them first.
The duo said:
Tekno dey make us vex and if I catch am e no go like me… you just come dey carry person music dey go dey sing. Why Tekno go do that kind thing? E no good. If you wan do something, you go call the people wey get the song… we’ll now plan and do it.
Tekno dey owe us money o, if I catch am Tekno no go like me oh. Because I dey vex.
God save am because we no dey Lagos, now wey we don enter Lagos, na because of Tekno we don come here… if I catch am…”
Meanwhile, Jogodo is the title of a 2005 track by Professor Linkin.
Tekno is yet to speak on the issue.
Watch the video below:
