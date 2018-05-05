Telecoms Mast Just Killed Three Of My Cousins – Taraba Woman — Nigeria Today

Telecoms Mast Just Killed Three Of My Cousins – Taraba Woman
A woman, Mrs. Henrietta Anthony, has said that three of her cousins, namely, Aisha Useni, Felicia Istifanus and Istiah James , were killed when a mast belonging to a telecommunications company fell on them during a rainstorm in Jalingo , Taraba State capital, on Saturday morning (today). No fewer than five people were killed , […]
The post Telecoms Mast Just Killed Three Of My Cousins – Taraba Woman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!