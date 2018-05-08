 Tell Davido To Come And Pay Your Bride Price In Imo Now – Chioma’s Brother Sends A Serious Warning To Her — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tell Davido To Come And Pay Your Bride Price In Imo Now – Chioma’s Brother Sends A Serious Warning To Her

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A poke-nosing Nigerian man who has assumed the position of a de facto brother of Chioma Rowland – the reigning girlfriend of superstar music star, Davido, has given her some strong words of advice. A man is worried that Chioma could end up being one of the two other babymamas of Davido if she finally […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Tell Davido To Come And Pay Your Bride Price In Imo Now – Chioma’s Brother Sends A Serious Warning To Her appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.