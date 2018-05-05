 Tension in Delta as gunmen kill Efe — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tension in Delta as gunmen kill Efe

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There’s palpable tension in Delta State as gunmen allegedly shot dead Efe, a step son of former Unuevworo of Ekpan community, Chief Newton Agbofodo, DAILY POST reports. This is coming two months after a Delta State High Court sentenced Chief Newton Agbofodo to death by hanging over alleged murder and other cases. DAILY POST learnt […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Tension in Delta as gunmen kill Efe

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.