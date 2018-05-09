Tertiary institutions: SA to president wants FG to create enabling access to disables — Nigeria Today

Tertiary institutions: SA to president wants FG to create enabling access to disables

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disabilities Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli has decried poor accessibility of most of tertiary institution’s structures in the country , which he said poses serious problem to persons living with disability.

He called on the government to establish special universities, Polytechnics and colleges of Education for people with special need.

Ankeli said this during sensitization workshop on data governance for disability in Nigeria, an implementation strategy for Basic Registry and Information System, BRISIN held in his office in Abuja recently.

He also lamented the discrimination and gap between the able and disabled people in educational system and urged government to step up plans to bridge the gap.

“ our educational system has made it in a such a way that only 5 out of 100 people living with disability will gain admission and depriving 95 the opportunity of admission even when they have all it takes to be admitted.

“Before now they said persons with disability are not useful, they don’t go to school. But now they are going to school yet government is not given us the opportunity to contribute our quota,” he said.

Ankeli therefore appeal to the government to pay attention on improving educational infrastructure to meet education need of these special students in FCT and nationwide.

He however, expressed optimism that the Basic registry and Information System in Nigeria, BRISIN is designed in such a way that would capture and include the data of people with disability.

According to him, the BRISIN, number of PWD will be captured, those going to school, those working and those who are not doing anything will be collected, stating that this will help government plan ahead of their welfare.

Ankali appreciated the effort of the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari for the special attention given to people with disability, saying that a lot still needs to be done.

