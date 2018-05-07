That Time David Duchovny Explained The Concept Of ‘Booty Calls’ To Prince Charles [Video] — Nigeria Today

That Time David Duchovny Explained The Concept Of ‘Booty Calls’ To Prince Charles [Video]

Other than Tiger Woods, David Duchovny might be the world’s most famous sex addict.

He actually went to rehab for his addiction back in 2008, after then wife Tea Leoni told him it was that or divorce, so perhaps he is the perfect man to explain the concept of the ‘booty call’ to Prince Charles.

How the hell did a situation arise where this was necessary? Well, we’ll let David tell his own story:

Yeah, that thing you used to do with Camilla when Princess Diana was out of town.

In case you’re wondering who that other guy is, meet Henry Winkler, forever known as The Fonz.

[source:justjared]

