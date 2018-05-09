“The African Broadcasting Industry should adopt a unified system for successful digital switch-over” — Nigeria Today

“The African Broadcasting Industry should adopt a unified system for successful digital switch-over”

Giving the high cost of migration from analogue to digital broadcasting, and the need for its reduction to engender affordability of the set-top boxes , Khiran Keerodhur, CEO of Mauritius based Broadcasting Media Solutions has called for a clear policy for countries in the region based on the survey and network design either by an external cabinet or integrator: “ I believe this approach will immeasurably help various broadcast transmission companies in the region to accelerate the migration process”, Keerodhur says in the wake of the just concluded 2018 edition of the NEXTV CEO Africa Summit which held in Mauritius.

The survey report and the network design is what is expected to determine the cost of the migration. Africa’s journey to full digital broadcasting has been long and torturous. At technical and infrastructural environment level, digital switchover (DSO) came with teething challenges. At policy front, regulators are faced the challenge of buy-in from stakeholders.

With these, Keerodhur noted that just as the continent may have dithered due to the obvious third world challenges , he is still optimistic that the region will finally cross over, knowing that where opportunities exist, challenges also abound: “With some of the digital migration benefits ranging from an increase in the capacity of broadcast transmission networks; which means more data can be transmitted over the network , to the provision of quality HD images, more services and interactivity, reduction in power consumption of transmission which in return lowers operating costs; viewers will be given more choice on the DTT Television with more contents, while terrestrial broadcasters will also have free-to-view and pay TV platform to viewers”.

Apart from clearer images, increased channels for contents and easier reception, the availability of radio spectrum will allow expansion of the internet-based technology. All countries across the globe are required to make a complete switch from analogue transmission to digital following the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) agreement.

A digital broadcasting plan, covering 116 countries (mainly in Africa and Europe), was agreed to for the frequency bands 174–230 MHz and 470–862 MHz at the ITU Regional Radio Communication Conference in Geneva in June 2006.

According to this plan also known as the GE06, the analogue switch-off date was June 17, 2015, except for some countries in some frequency bands where the deadline is 17 June 2020.

In view of the 2020 deadline, Keerodhur is quick to lament the little technical knowledge of broadcast transmission networks companies in the DTT Migration Process and canvasses for the adoption of the right business model to financially acquire the network and the repayment model.

On the standard for digital for digital migration across the region, Keerodhur thinks Africa needs to adopt a unified system of technology for successful digital switch-over : “The current standard for digital migration differ country to country with each country having a task team that reviews the standards and take a decision that suits them best. These countries already have the infrastructure but needs software changes while others need to do an entire network. But in terms of technology, all countries have to respect the ITU regulations and policy”.

As part of the GROUP SIPROMAD, Madagascar’s leader in diversified industry, with operations spanning finance, energy, tourism, aviation, technologies and broadcasting, Broadcasting Media Solutions (BMS) is an International Business Company which started its activities in the year 2014. Focusing on the continent’s Digital Migration, Studio and Channels, it’s also a partner with the Rohde & Schwarz an international electronics group specialized in the fields of electronic test equipment, broadcast & media, cybersecurity, radiomonitoring and radiolocation, and radio communication.

As systems integrator for Digital Terrestrial Television, BMS works with the best pick and choose stakeholders to provide a turnkey solution, lower the cost of the DDT Migration and provide a reliable DDT installations in site, technical surveys to design an optimise network and the provision of a robust world-class equipment, to avoid high OPEX. BMS also recruits and train local engineers to install and operate the transmitters as well as provide-value added services to increase viewership.

As a major event sponsor, Group Sipromad participated in the Nextvceo Africa (3rd Edition in Mauritius) through its subsidiary– Broadcasting Media Solutions. The NexTV CEO Africa is annual event that brings insights into the latest TV, media, telecom and entertainment trends enabling participants to identify new opportunities and stay ahead of their game.

