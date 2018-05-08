The ‘Alternative’ Music Genre Was Invented By Me In 2013 – Brymo — Nigeria Today

The ‘Alternative’ Music Genre Was Invented By Me In 2013 – Brymo

Nigerian singer, Brymo who recently released a new album titled “Oso” has come out to claim originator of “alternative” genre of music.

The singer who has been applauded for his bold approach to his musical works and entire career life publicly declared that he invented the ‘alternative’ music genre in 2013.

In his words;

‘In the Nigerian music scene, the ‘alternative’ was invented by me in 2013 as a cure to the ills of the mainstream, not to be a part of it’.

According to Brymo, to be ‘alternative’ means that the process of recording, performing, distributing and rating your work is different from the mainstream’.

