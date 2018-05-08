THE CHEF CHI Cooking Show! Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Officially Signs The Deal For Her Upcoming TV Show (Photo) — Nigeria Today

THE CHEF CHI Cooking Show! Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Officially Signs The Deal For Her Upcoming TV Show (Photo)
So surprising how Nigerian singer, Davido and his affection for his girlfriend Chioma has transformed her life in the space of a week. She has moved from just being Davido’s girlfriend to now being a Porsche car owner and a multi-millionaire via an endorsement deal. Davido shared the photo below minutes ago as Chioma gets […]
THE CHEF CHI Cooking Show! Davido's Girlfriend, Chioma Officially Signs The Deal For Her Upcoming TV Show (Photo)
