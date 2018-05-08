 THE CHEF CHI Cooking Show! Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Officially Signs The Deal For Her Upcoming TV Show (Photo) — Nigeria Today
THE CHEF CHI Cooking Show! Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Officially Signs The Deal For Her Upcoming TV Show (Photo)

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

So surprising how Nigerian singer, Davido and his affection for his girlfriend Chioma has transformed her life in the space of a week. She has moved from just being Davido’s girlfriend to now being a Porsche car owner and a multi-millionaire via an endorsement deal. Davido shared the photo below minutes ago as Chioma gets […]

The post THE CHEF CHI Cooking Show! Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Officially Signs The Deal For Her Upcoming TV Show (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

