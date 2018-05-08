The Chef Chi show is Coming Soon! Davido’s Girlfriend Chioma inks New Deal — Nigeria Today

The Chef Chi show is Coming Soon! Davido’s Girlfriend Chioma inks New Deal

Music star Davido has just announced his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland who is a chef has just signed a cooking show deal with Dunes Center, Abuja.

Davido shared photos from the signing, with the caption:

Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”

First endorsement and cooking show

Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi

