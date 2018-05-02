 The Dino Melaye saga - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Dino Melaye saga – Daily Trust

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

The Dino Melaye saga
Daily Trust
The news of the abortive recall process that would have suddenly signalled his exist from the Senate came to him on his hospital bed – not the best of places to pour libation to the gods of Okunland. Nor, in the least, the right atmosphere in which to
Police Set to Forcibly Move Melaye to Lokoja With HelicopterTHISDAY Newspapers

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.