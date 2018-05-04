The Drug Trade Is Really Booming In Ballito These Days — Nigeria Today

The Drug Trade Is Really Booming In Ballito These Days

Ballito is well known for being a popular holiday town in KwaZulu-Natal, but now it’s becoming more and more known for its underground drug trade.

Cannabis use isn’t anything new. It’s “almost universal on the coast”, and of course many people don’t consider it to be threatening.

Amphetamine abuse, on the other hand, is a much more dodgy affair, and it’s starting to become widespread in the Ballito area, the North Coast Courier reports.

Umhlali SAPS spokesperson Captain Vinny Pillay said that the use of amphetamines such as kat, otherwise known as “the poor man’s cocaine”, has become more visible in the town. This white/off-white power causes the central nervous stem function to speed, feelings of euphoria, increased confidence and energy, mood swings and rapid speech.

Gavin Higgins, the owner of Shakers nightclub, said it’s been challenging to combat the widespread use of kat:

In terms of what is going on inside the clubs, I think there has been a bit of an improvement due to our efforts – but what happens out on the streets beyond our doors is difficult to control. What is scary is in the last few years, we have definitely seen a rise in the number of dealers operating in the area.

Dealers are said to suddenly walk up to random people, invade their personal space and straight up offer them drugs. Talk about the dictionary definition of “brazen”!

To find out how deep the drug trend goes, the Courier approached a local man, Jerry (not his real name). He started using kat a little over three years ago:

I buy from a guy called TJ (also not his real mane) who deals in Ballito. Typically, I will call him, and he will tell me to drive up or down one of the roads nearby while he goes on foot, then I pick him up just like I’m giving him a lift and drop him off around the block. I feel like I am not the one at the driving wheel of my life – the drugs are. I want to stop, I want to say no – but the temptation is just too great.

A bleak statement, but Jerry hopes that by revealing his dealer’s identity, it will make it more difficult for him to indulge the habit.

Captain Pillay and other police officers have been going undercover and catch the dealers unawares. They say that they’ve identified a group of foreign nationals operating in Ballito village and pushing drugs there.

Steer clear of these dirty drugs, guys.

