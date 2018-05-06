The First Official Photos of Prince Louis Released — Nigeria Today

The First Official Photos of Prince Louis Released

The royal family have released the first official photos of Prince Louis’ first days at home in Kensington palace on April 26th. It will be remembered that Prince Louis was born at 11:01 BST on 23rd of April 2018. He was first seen in public seven hours after his birth, outside the Lindo wing of St Mary’s Hospital.

There is also a picture of louis’ sister, Princess Charlotte, cuddling and kissing her new brother. The picture was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge on the 2nd of May 2018 which is Princess charlotte’s third birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge, dressed Prince Louis in an outfit worn by his sister for his first official portrait, continuing a tradition of choosing second – hand – looks for her children.

