 The Haunting Legacy of a Photojournalist Killed in Kabul Attack on Freedom of the Press - Haaretz — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Haunting Legacy of a Photojournalist Killed in Kabul Attack on Freedom of the Press – Haaretz

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation

The Haunting Legacy of a Photojournalist Killed in Kabul Attack on Freedom of the Press
Haaretz
The pictures show journalists killed in the second of two explosions that rocked Kabul during the morning rush hour. They were taken by Reuters photographer Omar Sobhani, 10 or 15 seconds after a suicide bomber, apparently targeting members of the
When a Suicide Bombing Claims a FriendThe New Yorker
Will Trump lose patience with Afghanistan?Washington Examiner
Worldwide Mourning as 10 Journalists Killed in Afghanistan's Deadliest Day for Reporters Since 2001Citizen Truth
P.M. News –The Guam Daily Post –CHAT News Today –Care2.com
all 231 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.