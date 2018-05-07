The Headies Awards 2018 | Full List Of Winners - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

The Headies Awards 2018 | Full List Of Winners – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
The Headies Awards 2018 | Full List Of Winners
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Full list of categories, winners below: BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR BUTTERFLIES – OMAWUMI HALLELUYAH – FUNBI PONMILE – REMINISCE HEAVEN – BANKY W JOROMI – SIMI (WINNER). http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. BEST POP SINGLE MAD OVER …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!