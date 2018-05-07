 The Headies Awards 2018 | Full List Of Winners - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Headies Awards 2018 | Full List Of Winners – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The Headies Awards 2018 | Full List Of Winners
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Full list of categories, winners below: BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR BUTTERFLIES – OMAWUMI HALLELUYAH – FUNBI PONMILE – REMINISCE HEAVEN – BANKY W JOROMI – SIMI (WINNER). http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. BEST POP SINGLE MAD OVER

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.