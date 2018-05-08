The Hiuni smart telescope lets you stargaze from your Apple or Android phone — Nigeria Today

The Hiuni smart telescope lets you stargaze from your Apple or Android phone
It may be awhile yet before ordinary people like us can journey to the stars, but until then, we can bring the stars a lot closer. Here to help is Hiuni, a smart interactive telescope.
The post The Hiuni smart telescope lets you stargaze from your Apple or Android phone appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!