 The Instant Pot is on sale at crazy prices for Mother’s Day — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Instant Pot is on sale at crazy prices for Mother’s Day

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The Instant Pot has been a perennial favorite of home cooks since it was introduced just a few years ago and today, it’s on sale at Amazon and Sur La Table for more than 30 percent off for Mother’s Day.

The post The Instant Pot is on sale at crazy prices for Mother’s Day appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.