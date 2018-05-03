The Macron paradox: can one man really change France? - Financial Times — Nigeria Today

The Macron paradox: can one man really change France? – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
The Macron paradox: can one man really change France?
Financial Times
Something was bugging the French president — a small line in a draft bill about Romanian physiotherapists. The paragraph that caught Emmanuel Macron's eyes a few months ago stated that a lack of response from the French regulator would mean the …
Measuring Macron: Is France's leader rebooting the economy?
Australian First Lady 'Flattered' by 'Delicious' Description
Lucy Turnbull flattered Emmanuel Macron called her 'delicious', Prime Minister says
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!