 The Menace Of Soot In Port Harcourt - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Menace Of Soot In Port Harcourt – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

The Menace Of Soot In Port Harcourt
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – To the residents of the oil rich region, Port Harcourt and its environs, the invasion of soot has reached a crescendo threatening their lives like a Frankenstein monster. It is not clear how long the menace will last, but experts are worried
Illegal Refineries Endangering Lives In Port Harcourt – PENGASSANConcise News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.