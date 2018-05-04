The Miracle is the Pastor — Nigeria Today

The Miracle is the Pastor

In the simmering Abuja heat, a young man was busy giving out handbills in the ever busy Berger roundabout and behind are some hoodlums and street urchins smoking away cannabis and washing it down with alcoholic concoctions. They had retreated to shadows under the trees after long hours harassing and extorting motorists and sometimes passers-by. […]

The post The Miracle is the Pastor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

