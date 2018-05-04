The Right Way To Clean All Types Of Shoes To Have Them Looking New And Shiny — Nigeria Today

The Right Way To Clean All Types Of Shoes To Have Them Looking New And Shiny

Gentlemen, I understand you lead an active lifestyle and your shoes are likely to bear the brunt of your regular and latest adventures. However, as you get older, you should be at least trying to preserve the cleanliness of the footwear you choose to invest in.

Whether your go-to option is a pair of suede Chelsea boots, Timberlands or a simple pair of white leather sneakers, keeping them in tip top shape is to say the least, important.

That said, not all shoes are created equal. So here are some of the most common shoe materials and how to care for them in such a way that you get the best out of them for years. Follow this advice and it will serve you well in almost every facet of life, including, believe it or not, the dating game.

Suede

Shoes made from suede materials are by far the trickiest fabric, simply because suede needs to be cared for meticulously. Invest in a cleansing and protecting kit, as well as a double-sided brush, which can help remove those inevitable stains.

If you however find out that you need more care, find a reliable cobbler. You don’t want to screw up suede.

Canvas

If you have access to a washer and dryer, use them for your cavas shoes. Warm water is the absolute best when it comes to getting rid of smudges, splatters and spots on canvas. Try using Shout or a Tide To Go stain remover pen before washing; then let them air-dry overnight.

Leather and Patent Leather

Just like those pesky suede shoes, leather shoes need a little extra care when it comes to maintaining their shine. Ensure you purchase the appropriate waxes that will help buff away any scuffs or marks on the shoes.

Another key trick for leather is to get yourself a shoe-stretcher. Leather is a natural fiber and could potentially morph shapes if you don’t take precautions.

Mesh

Mesh shoes are extremely delicate, and as such when it comes to caring for them, you have to be very touch-and-go. Be sure to dab small amounts of detergent onto the sneaker to help remove blotches.

If there are more stains than you can handle, you can go ahead and wash the sneakers, but only do so without anything else in the washer to avoid getting them snagged.

Rubber

Cleaning rubber is quite easy and breezy. All you need do is to simply use two rags—one with dish soap and the other with hot water—to first remove dirt. Wipe them down with the soapy one first and then clean off the suds with the warm wet rag. Repeat this for a second time and your rubber shoes will come out squeaky clean.

