The Sky from Ninety7 gives your Amazon Echo 2 a greater range of mobility — Nigeria Today

The Sky from Ninety7 gives your Amazon Echo 2 a greater range of mobility

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

As smart as your home assistants are, they are not always particularly mobile. Until now. Meet the Sky, a new portable battery base for the Amazon Echo 2 that lets you bring your smart speaker to you. 

