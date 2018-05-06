TheHeadies: Organizers accused of rigging, after allegedly replacing Tiwa Savage with Yemi Alade — Nigeria Today

#TheHeadies: Organizers accused of rigging, after allegedly replacing Tiwa Savage with Yemi Alade

The Headies organizers have been accused of rigging the award show for the category of ‘Best Performer.’

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had announced Yemi Alade as the Best Performer of the Year, however, Tiwa Savage’s name appeared on the screen instead.

Even though, Yemi Alade got the award, the organizers of the show suffered severe backlash as Nigerians on social media questioned this mistake which many described as rigged.

Here are some comments from those who watched the award show below;

@Kikelom “Headies with their rigging, TV showed Tiwa Savage as winner but Ebuka announced Yemi Alade as the winner, who’s is deceiving who?”

@Iamifegbolahan “I thought I was the only crazy one who saw that, I smell something fishy… Headies when una go change?!!!

@Soaddiamond1 “Headies we are confused ooo… come and clarify who actually won.”

@Stevechuks “They Sold Tiwa’s award or they sold Yemi’s award, one of them.NIGERIA.”

@Jonathandosma “Winner Yemi Alade, Name on Award Tiwa Savage, something is fishy.”

@OvieO “Ebuka mentioned Yemi Alade, but the screen says Tiwa Savage. How come?!

@Iambusayo “Until INEC will announce Buhari as the winner of the 2019 election while another candidate will be displayed on the screens, that’s when you people will take things like this seriously.”

@Iam_Poje “Headies be fraudster.”

@Lamdauniverse “What just happened, I saw an award been presented to Yemi Alade and a display of Tiwa Savage!!! Please you guys should stay one place oh #Headies2018

@Iamdannex “Headies confused people. Ebuka said Yemi Alade but na Tiwa Savage show for screen.”

Here’s the video which caused the whole confusion;

On the other hand, Tiwa Savage won the best collabo of the year at the just concluded Headies alongside Wizkid for ‘Malo’. She contested with the likes of Skales,, Burna Boy, Ycee, Maleek Berry and many other Nigerian celebrities.

