There is no fire outbreak at CBN headquarters – spokesman — Nigeria Today

There is no fire outbreak at CBN headquarters – spokesman

Reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office building is on fire are false, says the CBN acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor. According to Okorafor, the rumor started when a passersby saw a pall of exhaust from the CBN generator house and mistook it for fire. “The CBN maintains a total security […]

The post There is no fire outbreak at CBN headquarters – spokesman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

