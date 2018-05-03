Theresa May, hang your gay gift — Nigeria Today

Theresa May, hang your gay gift

Even United States President Donald Trump is scared. Who would not be? He could not touch it, his long spoon notwithstanding. He maintained a reasonable distance from it.

All through his Monday meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, he did not go there. Not a remote mention of it surfaced either. It was evidently deliberate.

So, Trump could be so frightened of gay, a.k.a same-sex, marriage? Perhaps, he realised early enough that he is not so strong on it. And he kept mum on it throughout the meeting, at least, that was the impression created.

But Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is the exact opposite. She opts to swim and sink in troubled waters. Gay rights is her pet project. No pretense. She flaunts it at the slightest opportunity.

She arrogantly dresses it in all sorts of labels to make it attractive: Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender! She was so bold at last month’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. She threw it carelessly at the leaders of the countries of her former colonies:

“Nobody should face persecution or discrimination because of who they are or who they love. And the UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible, because the world has changed.

“When in 1953, the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth set off on a tour of the Commonwealth, she travelled by air, sea and land on a journey that took more than five months.

“Today, many members of the Youth Forum have only ever known a time in which they can instantly converse with one another regardless of where in the world they live.

“Unlike previous generations, today’s young people don’t need an organization like the Commonwealth to connect them. They can build their own bridges, forge their own links, mastermind and run their own campaigns.

“If the Commonwealth is to endure in such a world, we must demonstrate our relevance and purpose anew. We must show what the Commonwealth is capable of and this summit can be the moment where that change begins to happen.”

Clearly, they are at it again. The postulations have always been the same. They hang everything on fundamental human rights. Whatever that means. They close their minds and eyes; they pretend to forget that where one man’s rights end, another man’s rights begin.

We are convinced they won’t give up easily. They want to impose their might and mind on us. They have lured, cajoled and threatened us in the past. They insist we must toe their line and tread their path.

They see it as another form of evangelism. That is why May is coming with a carrot this time around. She knew the conquest of the colonial era would no longer work wonders. It is outdated and archaic.

You brought this religion, Christianity, to us at the beginning unsolicited. You took all the troubles and risks to navigate your path all the way to Africa. You planted, nurtured and watered Christianity with the Bible as the guide and guard.

We wonder aloud, what is the matter with you these days? Are you now going against the scriptures you brought by yourself? Are you telling us the biblical injunctions are no more relevant? Why are you playing God?

Gentle reminder to these candidates of perdition: God, in His boundless wisdom, began this very process that May & Co. are striving hard to dismantle at creation. It all started in Genesis 2:18 (KJV):

“And the Lord God said, it is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.”

God would not deny His word. This is proved in Genesis 2:22-24 (KJV): “And the rib, which the Lord God had taken from man, made He a woman, and brought her unto the man … She shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.”

Then a note of finality: “Then shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall cleave unto his wife; and they shall be one flesh.”

Jesus Christ firmly re-established this when He came some 2,000 years later. The evidence is in Matthew 19:6: “What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder.”

With all these clear religious admonitions, is it not absurd for a man to pack to another man’s house as “wife” or man-wife? May does not agree. She still pleads passionately with us to see them as obsolete.

It was never an accident that we were created male and female. It was a deliberate intention. It could not have been a mistake. It was a well-thought-out plan by God at creation. And it stands the test of time. It is limitless and timeless. Nobody can take out of it, and nobody can add to it. It is ultimate perfection.

What would be our gain in going against the will of God, our Creator? A lot, and that is by the sordid gospel according to May. This is what she has in stock for us:

“And the UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation (against gay, lesbian, bisexual, et al) possible, because the world has changed.”

Glaringly, that Greek support is not meant four us. We have made our stand clear several times over. No matter the way you package it. It forever remains what it is: Abomination. We are not prepared for

it either now or in the farthest future.

So? Theresa May, hang your gay gift, it is ‘a bad market.’ We take serious exception to this. We do not want to be reminded. We have long forgotten it and moved on.

We perceive it as the second coming of the apple. The first was at the Creation, in the biblical Garden of Eden. And Adam and Eve fell flat for it. We are wiser, we won’t repeat the fatal mistake. We refuse to be deceived one more time.

They are experts at consistently putting pressure to extract commitment. It is a bait. It is evil; it is devilish, it is satanic. We don’t need to be gay to develop. We can attain growth without being bisexual.

They are bent on rubbishing us. They are determined to destroy the remaining fabric of our society. That is why they label homosexuality advanced civilisation. But they goof! We know one when we see it. We are convinced bisexual is definitely not one. We firmly stick to our guns with all our might.

We repeat, Theresa May, hang your gay gift. It is meaningless to us. Take it to the marines!

