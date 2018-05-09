 Think You Still Got It? This Habana Rugby Try Studio Clip Is Hilarious [Video] — Nigeria Today
Think You Still Got It? This Habana Rugby Try Studio Clip Is Hilarious [Video]

I could do better than these buffoons – you, shouting at the Boks on the TV screen whilst slugging back beer and biltong, both of which rest on your gut.

Look, we all do it, and maybe you were ace back in your day, but a little reality check never hurts.

Take for example English referee Tony Spreadbury, a professional referee who is paid to keep fit, and that time he tried to keep up with Bryan Habana.

Bryan, we love you.

During a recent studio chat about how the average bloke would hold up on the international rugby scene, English World Cup winner Will Greenwood used Habana to make a point.

Over to you, Will:

Don’t feel too bad, Tony, because he also burnt every single Ozzie on that field.

Just a little reminder that playing wing for your school’s first team (and reminiscing about that one try every time you hit the eight-drink mark) wouldn’t land you a spot on the bench.

