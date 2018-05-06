 This Giant Tortoise Is The World’s Oldest Living Land Animal At 186 (Photos) — Nigeria Today
This Giant Tortoise Is The World’s Oldest Living Land Animal At 186 (Photos)

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Jonathan the giant tortoise is the world’s oldest living terrestrial animal. According to a report by Dailymail, But, there is bad news for the tortoise at the age of 186 – and now blind. The famous resident of St Helena won’t be having surgery to remove cataracts, as vets have decided it’s too risky. Jonathan, […]

